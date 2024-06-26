Your account
Celebrity Moms

Pregnant Lea Michele's Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich

Pregnant Lea Michele s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Baby No 2
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are preparing to expand their family.

Michele, who married Reich in 2019, announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second baby in March 2024.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” she wrote alongside photos of herself dressed in white underwear and a matching floor-length shawl to show off her growing baby bump. The Glee alum and Reich also share son Ever, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

Michele revealed the sex of the pair’s second child while celebrating Mother’s Day.

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama … and carrying my daughter. 💕💐,” she captioned a May 2024 Instagram photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers in a mostly-open button-down shirt.

Keep scrolling to see Michele’s best baby bump photos throughout her second pregnancy:

