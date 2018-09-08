Off the market! Janel Parrish married her longtime boyfriend, Chris Long, in Hawaii on Saturday, September 8.

“We feel so lucky we found each other in this crazy world,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 29, tells Us Weekly exclusively in a statement. “Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream.”

The bride looked stunning in a mermaid Inbal Dror gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and long, feathered train. The pair exchanged self-written vows during the ceremony. Parrish’s sister served as her maid of honor while Long’s brother officiated.

Glenn Nutley and Leslie Fair ensured Parrish and her bridesmaids had flawless hair and makeup. Vintage and Lace Weddings handled planning, coordination and design while 37 Frames Photography captured stunning portraits of the happy couple, who walked down the aisle to a song the actress penned for Long. Abby Co. Design Calligraphy and a local band called The Green also had a hand in the big day.

Pretty Little Liars cast and crew, including Brendan Robinson and Marlene King, were in attendance as well as the bride’s Bratz: The Movie costars Logan Browning and Natalia Ramos. Guests dined on fish, bacon smoked macaroni and cheese, fried rice, Hawaiian sherbet and buttercream cake.

Parrish opened up to Us about her relationship with Long in August. “He just is my person. My soul knows him, I feel like. He’s my best friend in the entire world. And no matter what, if I’m having the worst day ever, I feel like I have somebody who understands me. And even if he doesn’t quite understand me at that moment, he tries to,” she raved at the time. “And that feels so nice.”

She added that she was most looking forward to “making him my husband” and “putting a ring on his finger” when the couple tied the knot.

Parrish — who will next appear in Tiger this fall and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists in 2019 — paid tribute to the chemical engineer on August 29. “This guy right here is the epitome of strength, kindness and love no matter what the circumstance,” she gushed on Instagram. “I’m super lucky I found him and get to marry his ass.”

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star celebrated a relationship milestone the week before the pair’s wedding. “Two years with you and I still can’t get enough,” she captioned an Instagram video of the duo on Monday, September 3. “Happy Anniversary, @c_long. Soon you’ll be my HUSBAND.”

Parrish counted down to her nuptials with a bachelorette party in San Diego last month. The actress and her friends hung out at Mission Bay Beach and dined at Lionfish Restaurant.

The Dancing With the Stars alum announced her engagement on Instagram in October 2017: “Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

