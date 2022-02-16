Prince Charles' Charity Investigated Amid Cash-for-Honors Allegations

The Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday, February 16, that they were launching an investigation amid claims that Prince Charles‘ charity was involved in a cash-for-honors scheme.

The authorities noted that there were allegations that donations to The Prince’s Foundation secured official honors and British citizenship for a Saudi businessman. According to Scotland Yard, the foundation provided authorities with the requested relevant paperwork. It was then determined that a formal investigation was needed.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the offense falls under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925. “The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.”

The authorities added: “Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents. These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, The Prince’s Foundation noted that it is “inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Clarence House previously told BBC that Charles had “no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.” Queen Elizabeth II‘s eldest son is not involved in the day-to-day activities of the foundation.

The allegations surrounded Michael Fawcett, the prince’s former valet, who resigned from his position as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation in November 2021. He initially took a temporary leave of absence after the claims were published two months prior.

The legal issue comes after the queen, 95, expressed her wish that Duchess Camilla will be given the title Queen Consort when Charles, 73, takes the throne.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the monarch said in a February 5 statement. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The couple, who got married in 2005, released their own statement in response to the honor.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years,” Charles and Camilla, 74, wrote. “The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year. We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

At the time, a source told Us that the Duke of Cornwall was thrilled that his mother “has given her seal of approval” to his marriage.

“Elizabeth II was skeptical about Camilla when she married Charles and the circumstances were certainly challenging, but through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes,” the insider added, referring to Charles’ past affair with Camilla during his marriage to the late Princess Diana. “Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic. She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

Charles and Camilla are currently both isolating after testing positive for coronavirus last week. Another source confirmed to Us on Thursday, February 10, that the queen is under observation after being in contact with her son amid his second COVID-19 diagnosis.

