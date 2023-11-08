Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling “more refreshed than ever” after a bumpy year, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They got their bearings back and are focused and recharged and ready to get back out there again,” the insider adds of Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, adding that “laying low really paid off” for the royal couple.

Harry and Meghan settled in California in early 2020 after announcing their decision to step down as senior royals. While raising son Archie, 4, and daughter Lili, 2, the twosome attempted to make a name for themselves in the entertainment world through deals with Spotify and Netflix. Earlier this year, however, the pair’s company Archewell Audio confirmed that Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast wouldn’t return for a second season at Spotify after “mutually” agreeing to part ways with the platform.

Spotify exec Bill Simmons publicly slammed the couple after the deal ended in June, referring to them as “grifters” on an episode of his own podcast.

According to the source, the negative response to Harry and Meghan’s Spotify exit combined with the “bad press surrounding their ‘near-catastrophic car chase'” — the couple’s spokesperson claimed paparazzi’s “relentless” behavior “resulted in multiple near collisions” during a May visit to New York City — led to a “rough few months” for the royals. The pair’s business ventures were also roasted in a recent episode of Family Guy, which they didn’t think was very “nice.”

“But they’re learning to lighten up a bit,” the source tells Us.

After taking time away from the spotlight, Harry and Meghan flew to Germany in September for the 2023 Invictus Games. They returned to NYC one month later, paying a visit to Brooklyn’s Marcy Lab School and hosting a summit for World Mental Health Day. Following their back-to-back appearances, the dynamic duo took a much-needed holiday. “It was great to have that time together,” the insider adds.

Despite their recent professional hiccups, Harry and Meghan are “happy” — and already have some new projects in the pipeline. “They’re coming up with more content and they’re very excited about what the future holds,” the source tells Us. “It’s been a learning curve and their dream of making it big in Hollywood is still alive and well.”

Meghan, in particular, is ready to kickstart her “reinvention” after leaving royal life behind. “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact,” a second source told Us last month, noting that Meghan wants her work to be “rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy.”

The Sussexes have put their charitable efforts front and center through the years, with the couple spending more time on their Archewell Foundation work after their royal exit.

“They’re a united front,” a third source told Us in August. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world.”

For the latest updates on Harry and Meghan’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly — on stands now.