Meghan Markle Is Still Planning Her Hollywood Reinvention

Meghan Markle is dreaming big when it comes to her next project.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”

The insider adds that Meghan, 42, wants whatever she does next “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy” and has been in talks with both documentary directors and fashion houses.

“There isn’t anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising,” the source explains.

Meghan had a chance to support a good cause last month when she attended the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, with Harry, 39. (The Duke of Sussex founded the international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in 2014.) She kicked off her appearance by giving a speech at the Friends & Family party on September 12.

“I’m really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you,” she told the crowd, per Hello! “There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can’t be here [with] you, they are here in spirit.”

Harry and Meghan’s joint presence at the Games came after a difficult few months for the couple. In May, the duo were caught up in what their spokesperson described as a “near-catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi in NYC; in June, their multimillion-dollar Spotify deal abruptly came to an end; and in July, a U.K. judge threw out Harry’s claims that The Sun hacked his voicemails.

A second source exclusively told Us in August that spring and summer had been “a challenging time” for the duke and duchess. Despite speculation that the stress had taken a toll on Harry and Meghan’s marriage, the insider noted that the pair remained “a united front” through it all. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the source said.

The twosome had an opportunity to let loose last month when they celebrated Harry’s birthday together in Düsseldorf. They were all smiles while posing with staff members at Im Goldenen Kessel, a traditional German restaurant.

“Harry was a lovely man and was having a very jolly time. Meghan was lovely,” the establishment’s owner, Thea Ungermann, told the Daily Mail of their special guests.

Head waiter Frank Wackers noted that Harry enjoyed “six small beers” before dining on Wiener schnitzel, pork knuckle, sausage and potatoes.

“They were very happy. He is a lovely man, and they were so nice,” Wackers said. “He said that he would kill me if the beer was bad, but I know he was joking.”

Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in 2018, share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2.