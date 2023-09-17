Your account
Celebrity News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Radiant at 2023 Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

By
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
As the 2023 Invictus Games came to an end in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on hand to celebrate.

“As you’ve seen and experienced, this week is so much more than a sporting event. It is a platform for positive change,” the Duke of Sussex, 39, said on the stage on Saturday, September 16. “The ripple of respect has been felt far and wide and we hope you too are feeling it deeply.”

Harry, who cofounded the Invictus Games Foundation in 2014, further praised the athletes for coming out “mentally stronger” after their competitions. “We may have provided the platform, but you provided the magic,” he gushed. “And don’t you ever forget that.”

Harry’s speech also teased the next two years of the Games. “We’ve got a lot to look forward to,” he added. “The Invictus Games Foundation 10-year anniversary, yes 10 years, and then it is off to Vancouver/Whistler 2025!”

Keep scrolling to see the best photos from Harry and Meghan’s appearance at the closing ceremony:

