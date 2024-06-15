Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Skip 2024 Trooping the Colour

As expected, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 15.

On Saturday, King Charles III was joined by wife Queen Camilla and his son Prince William for both the parade and military flypast. The trio were joined by William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and their three kids as they watched the festivities from the Buckingham Palace balcony. It was Kate’s first public outing since confirming she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Earlier this month, People reported that Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were not invited to Trooping the Colour for the second consecutive year. The timing coincides with Harry’s father, King Charles III’s reign as they have not attended since he became king in September 2022.

Meghan made her debut at the annual event in 2018, less than one month after she and Harry tied the knot. The couple returned the following year as well.

Related: Where Harry and Meghan Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. Nearly one year after their initial step away, Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2021 that Harry and the Suits alum were not going to return as working royals. […]

Harry and Meghan exited their roles as senior members of the royal family and moved to her native California in 2020. Trooping the Colour was significantly scaled back in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the pair — in addition to several other key royals — were not in attendance.

In 2022, Harry and Meghan traveled back to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. While they were present for the Trooping the Colour celebration that June, they did not stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other royals as they had done in previous years. This marked their last Trooping the Colour appearance.

Although Harry and Meghan — who share son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3 — have been at odds with his family since leaving their royal roles, they have publicly shown support for Charles and Princess Kate Middleton amid their respective cancer battles. After Charles confirmed his diagnosis in February, Harry made a trip to visit his father.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

“I love my family,” Harry said on Good Morning America in February. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that. … I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

Following Kate’s announcement of her own diagnosis in March, Harry and Meghan released a statement, which read, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Amid the family’s health scares, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May that Harry and Meghan “want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation” regarding Kate’s recovery, adding that “if Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them.”