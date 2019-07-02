Planning an important trip! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are heading back to Africa, this time with nearly 2-month-old baby Archie in tow.

The location is “extremely important” to the couple, as they fell in love in Botswana during the summer of 2016, an insider close to the pair says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

“It’s not only where Harry was able to spent time away from the public eye growing up — and where [Princess] Diana made a difference — but it’s also where their love grew. Going back there will be so special for them now that they’re a family.”

However, when it comes to their excursions, they’re planning very carefully “to make sure Archie remains safe and happy throughout.”

Their itinerary includes a stop in Malawi, Angola and South Africa, and while they’re excited to make it a family vacation, “it’s likely that Archie will only be present on certain safer parts of the trip, such as South Africa, leaving Harry and Meghan to travel by themselves to engagements in other countries,” another insider notes.

