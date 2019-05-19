Time flies when you’re having fun and growing your royal family! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19, with a gift for all of us — never-before-seen photos from the day they wed at St George’s Chapel.

“The selected song ‘This Little Light of Mine’ was chosen by the couple for their recessional,” a video montage of intimate moments was captioned on the couple’s official Instagram page. “We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.”

The post continued with a special message from the former military pilot, 34, and the Suits alum, 37. “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world,” they wrote. “Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

The first picture in the collage shows a beaming Meghan grasping the hand of her dapper groom, while the second shows Harry smiling at a camera as he is followed by his brother, Prince William, down a flight of stairs.

Other snaps in the montage include one of the California native with her father-in-law, Prince Charles, entering the chapel ahead of their walk down the aisle and one of an emotional moment between Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland. The video ends with a series of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moments after they were pronounced husband and wife.

Harry and Meghan also got a sweet shoutout on the official Royal Family Instagram page. “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary,” a picture was captioned. “Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. @sussexroyal.”

Harry returned to St George’s Chapel the day prior to their wedding anniversary to attend the nuptials of a royal cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. Meghan, however, didn’t accompany her hubby to the event as she was likely at their nearby home at Frogmore Cottage attending to the twosome’s nearly two-week old son, Archie.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child on May 6, and shared the happy news via their Instagram page. Two days later, the proud parents shared the first photo of their little one and revealed his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!