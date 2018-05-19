Guests at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal wedding didn’t leave empty-handed. The couple gave out goodie bags at their ceremony and to the more than 2,000 members of the public who were invited to be present at the grounds of Windsor Castle for the pair’s special day.

The beige and blue shopping totes had the pair’s initials “HM” printed on the front, as well as the wedding’s date and location, which took place on Saturday, May 19, at the St George’s Chapel. The Sun is reporting that the attendees received a large gold chocolate coin embossed with the newlywed’s initials, shortbread, a fridge magnet and a water bottle. A 20 percent off voucher for the Middle Ward gift shop in Windsor was also included in each tote.

Royal photographer James Whatling tweeted a close-up photo of the bag, writing: “A lovely touch for the guests in the Castle for todays’s #RoyalWedding, complete with water and a huge Harry and Meghan chocolate coin.”

Another royal photographer, Mark Cuthbert, shared an Instagram snap of the gifts lined up on the floor and captioned it: “A sea of goody bags await the lucky few at Windsor Castle. #WINDSOR #royalwedding.”

The people outside waited to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom and their famous guests, which included Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer, Idris Elba and David and Victoria Beckham. The bride’s Suits costars were also in attendance, including Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht.

The pair exchanged vows in front of 600 guests and continued the celebrations with a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. The couple and 200 of their closest friends then headed to a reception at Frogmore House.