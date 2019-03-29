A royal surprise! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made sure Daphne Dunne, one of their biggest and most loyal fans, had a birthday to remember.

Dunne has met Harry, 34, several times when he traveled to Australia over the years, and was introduced to Meghan, 37, when the couple were in Sydney in October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were alerted that the war widow was turning 99 on Friday, March 29, and decided to send her a special message.

“Dear Daphne, My wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday,” Harry wrote in a letter obtained by Australia’s Today show. “We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you’ve managed to escape hospital. Congratulations on reaching this important and impressive milestone before your centenary year next year. Happy birthday, Daphne. Best wishes, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

War widow Daphne Dunne has made headlines across the world for being Prince Harry's favourite Aussie! Today, she's turning 99, and you'll never guess who sent her a birthday card… 😍 #9Today pic.twitter.com/JZNkOhRoyv — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 28, 2019

Dunne, who previously said Harry “wouldn’t even think of” her birthday, was shocked by the note. “That was nice,” she noted after his words were read to her as she rested on a hospital bed.

Dunne’s daughter Michelle Haywood explained that their family “all got goosebumps” when they learned of the prince’s well-wishes. “Really, I think Meghan and Harry have gotten mom through this terrible illness she’s had,” Haywood noted. “She’s still very unwell and I think, you know, if anything, the card they sent means so much. I think it’ll be the thing that gets her through.”

Harry first met Dunne in 2015 when he visited Sydney. The father-to-be went to shake the woman’s hand, but she took the greeting a step further and planted a kiss on his cheek. They crossed paths once again two years later when Harry went down under to kick off the countdown to the Invictus Games. Dunne braved the rain to greet the royal, who was outwardly elated to see his longtime supporter in the crowd.

The duke chatted with Dunne for a third time in October 2018 when he and a pregnant Meghan did a tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Harry introduced the local to the Suits alum, who told Dunne she “heard so much about you.” Dunne handed the duo flowers and a card as they chatted.

Meghan thanked her and gushed, “Hopefully next time we see you we’ll have a little one with us.” She is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in late April or early May.

