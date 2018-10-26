Royally scary! The Qantas charter plane carrying Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan had to abort its landing seconds before it would have touched down in Sydney on Friday, October 26, because the pilot noticed another plane on the runway.

A source tells Us Weekly that the plane was about to land and was close to the tarmac when it suddenly pulled up super fast. Everyone on board was frightened at first but all fine in the end.

Video from BBC reporter Simon Atkinson shows the plane close enough to the ground on its initial approach that cars are visible from the windows. Once the plane was airborne again, the pilot told passengers they’ll “get another great view of the harbour,” Atkinson tweeted.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, currently expecting their first child, were returning to Sydney after visiting the South Pacific island nation Tonga as part of their royal tour of Oceania. While in Tonga, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, met with the Prime Minister, greeted locals and even donned garland skirts.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb has been studying the royal couple’s affectionate interactions during the 16-day trip. “Harry is silently saying that he’s got her,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “He supports her. He’s all about her … No matter if someone grabs their attention, they maintain a physical connection.”

Harry and Meghan will stay in Sydney for two nights and will then continue on to New Zealand.

