The Sussexes have arrived! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were all smiles while attending a meeting with Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva of Tonga during the 10th day of their royal tour.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were greeted by locals as they pulled up to Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, on Friday, October 26. The couple, who are more than halfway through their tour through Tonga, Australia, Fiji and New Zealand, looked happier than ever as they prepared for the day’s festivities.

Scroll down to see the Captain General Royal Marines and the Suits alum taking their time in Tonga by storm!