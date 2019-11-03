A true gentleman! Prince Harry gave an adorable response to a student who called him “handsome” while he visited Tokyo, Japan, for the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Saturday, November 2.

Before attending the rugby match between England and South Africa, the Duke of Sussex, 35, met with a group of Paralympic hopefuls at the Para Arena training center. He also visited with a group of local schoolchildren. The Royal Family Channel posted a series of clips from both his visits on their Twitter account on Saturday.

In one clip, Harry poses for a group photo with the schoolchildren while holding up the flag of England. One student appears to call him “handsome” and he sweetly replied, “I’m married,” while pointing to his ring finger. His response caused the crowd of children to burst into laughter as he walks away.

The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby final

He warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents. #PrinceHarry #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/eXxeXAFhUt — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) November 2, 2019

Harry sent out his congratulations to South Africa for becoming the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions on the Instagram account he shares with his wife, Duchess Meghan.

“Tonight was not England’s night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months,” Harry wrote. “Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn’t have asked more from you.”

He continued, “To the whole of South Africa – rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you. After last months visit, I can’t think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy! Arigatu gozaimasu Nihon.”

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, 38, took to Instagram to wish everyone a Happy Halloween on October 31 with a throwback photo of the royal couple. The picture was taken during their official visit to New Zealand in October 2018 and shows Harry and Meghan surrounded by people in costumes. “Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours,” the statement read.

At the time, Meghan was pregnant with their now 5-month-old son, Archie. In September, they took an official tour of South Africa but for this trip Archie was by their side.

On October 24, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan would love to settle down in Africa amid their legal battle with the British tabloids.

“After a miserable year in London, Harry and Meghan want to make Africa their home,” the source told Us. “The critics have made their lives ‘absolute hell’ and they’d get more privacy in Africa – they won’t be hounded by photographers around the clock.”

The insider added, “Harry wants to build a house in a secluded area so that Archie can grow up being surrounded by nature. And he wants to teach him to horse ride too.”

During the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on October 23, the former Suits star became emotional discussing the scrutiny she’s faced from the U.K. media.

“Especially as a woman, it’s really … it’s a lot,” Meghan said of the backlash she’s received. “So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … And also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”