What a gentleman! Prince Harry joked about the way he asked Prince William to be his best man on Thursday, April 26.

“How did I ask? Got down on one knee,” Harry, 33, teased while talking with reporters at Greenhouse Center in London. “He’s known for months.”

As previously reported, William is excited about the opportunity to play a special role in his brother’s wedding. “It feels great. I’m thrilled and delighted obviously,” he said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old royal — who welcomed his third child, a baby boy, with Kate Middleton on Monday, April 23 — added, “Revenge is sweet.”

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace announced Thursday. “The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

Harry served as William’s best man when the latter married Middleton in 2011. The Invictus Games founder reportedly told attendees that he loved the Duchess of Cambridge “like a sister” during the celebration. He gave a moving speech and pumped William up before his bride walked down the aisle, teasing, “Wait till you see her.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December that Harry had chosen the duke as his best man. “Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source told Us at the time.

Harry will wed Markle on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.