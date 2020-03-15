To great-grandmother’s house they go! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to bring their son, Archie, to Scotland this summer to see Queen Elizabeth II, according to multiple reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the monarch’s invitation to visit her and Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle, per The Sunday Times. They are also expected to spend time with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the estate, although it is unclear if Harry and Meghan’s visit will coincide with Prince William and Duchess Kate’s annual Scotland trip with their children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 22 months.

The British newspaper also reported that Archie, 10 months, may accompany his parents to London in June for the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

The queen, 93, invites her family to Balmoral every summer, and they typically stay there for two months. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, did not go last year as Archie was still an infant.

Elizabeth and Philip, 98, met their eighth great-grandchild in May 2019 at Windsor Castle in London, two days after he was born. Archie has only seen his great-grandparents a handful of times since.

“[The queen is] heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie. … She’s trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character – even after everything that’s happened.”

Archie has been living in Canada with his parents since the couple announced in January that they would be stepping back from royal duties. The queen said in a statement later that month that she is “entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” noting that they will remain “a valued part” of the royal family.

Harry reunited with his grandmother on March 1 when he returned to the U.K. A source told Us that the pair had a “heart-to-heart” at Windsor Castle, adding, “The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family, and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting.”