Valentine’s Day in Scotland? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to travel to Edinburgh, Scotland, on February 13.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will visit Edinburgh on 13th February, where they will attend engagements at @edinburghcastle, local social enterprise @SocialBite_, and a reception celebrating youth achievement to mark Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of Holyroodhouse,” Kensington Palace tweeted on Tuesday, February 6.

One of Harry and the former Suits actress’ stops is Social Bite, which runs a cafe that donates its profits to the homeless.

The business tweeted about Markle and Harry’s upcoming visit: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Social Bite next Tuesday 13th Feb. Look forward to telling them about our work and marking the launch of our ‘500 Homes Campaign’ to bring 500 homeless people off the streets into mainstream housing with comprehensive and tailored support.”

While it’s unclear if the bride and groom-to-be will spend their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple in Edinburgh, Markle previously opened up about the holiday on her former lifestyle website, The Tig.

“I think you need to be your own Valentine,” Markle wrote in 2015. “I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have.”

Since announcing their engagement in November 2017, the couple have attended multiple events together. Most recently, Harry and Markle went to their first evening event at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, England, on February 1. The duo are set to wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

