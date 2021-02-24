With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle giving up royal life and Prince Philip in the hospital, Queen Elizabeth II has been going through it.

“It’s been a rough few weeks for the queen, that’s for sure,” a source exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The situation with Harry and Meghan has been challenging, and on top of that, she’s distraught over her beloved husband’s health setback.”

Philip, 99, was taken to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on February 16 to receive “medical attention for an infection,” according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Just three days later, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, announced that they will not return as working members of the British royal family after taking a step back from their duties in March 2020. In doing so, the couple pushed back on the palace’s statement about their exit, asserting that they can still “live a life of service” without the royals backing them.

“The queen has had some tearful moments mixed with anger and disappointment,” a second source tells Us. “Emotions are definitely running high.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to the U.S. has been hard on the monarch, 94, too, especially now that the parents of Archie, 21 months, have their second child on the way.

“The queen has FaceTime calls with Archie, but it’s not the same,” the second source says, noting that Elizabeth is “desperate to give Archie a huge hug.”

