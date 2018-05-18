Don’t want to miss a single minute of the royal wedding? Fret no more!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated nuptials will be live-streamed from St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19. The ceremony begins at noon local time (7 a.m. ET). This story will be updated with the video when the time comes.

The royal family’s official YouTube page will stream the big day, as it did with Prince William and Duchess Kate’s wedding in April 2011. In addition, several networks and websites, including ABC, NBC, CNN and The New York Times, have announced plans to stream the coverage on their respective websites.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, began dating in the summer of 2016. They became engaged in November 2017.

The future newlyweds are set to exchange vows in front of approximately 600 guests, including William, Kate, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the bride’s mother, Doria Ragland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will serve as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively. Their newborn brother, Prince Louis, will not attend.

Other expected celebrity guests include the Spice Girls, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Markle’s Suits costar and TV husband Patrick J. Adams.

On Saturday afternoon, Harry, Markle and their 600 guests will head to the queen’s luncheon at St George’s Hall. In the evening, the couple will celebrate with 200 of their closest friends and family members at a private reception at Frogmore House.

