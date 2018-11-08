Talk about a pawesome prince! Prince Harry spent time with adorable puppies during an official appearance in London on Thursday, November 8.

The Captain General Royal Marines, 34, made Us swoon as he pet two precious dogs dressed in regal attire at the 90th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, an event that honors fallen World War I heroes.

Harry was all smiles — and looked dashing in full uniform — as he knelt down to give the canines some love. A pup named Watchman VI, the new mascot for the Staffordshire Regiment Association, stood on his hind legs gave the prince kisses.

Weeks earlier, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Duchess Meghan, who recently adopted a labrador, spent time with dogs in Dubbo, Australia, during their royal tour. Meghan, 37, has rescue dogs, Bogart and Guy. While Guy lives with her and Harry at Kensington Palace, Bogart stayed behind with friends in Canada after the Suits alum moved to the U.K.

Meghan and Harry are also preparing to welcome a little one of their own. The former lifestyle blogger and the prince announced her pregnancy in October. Royal expert Omid Scobie exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the couple hope to “bring up children who know the values of normal things in life” and and “won’t be spoiled.”

Added Scobie: “Meghan will take her kids on the subway. They’ll have chores and jobs one day.”

A source exclusively told Us in October that the couple also wants their future children to be engaged in their communities, partaking in charity work and pursuing regular jobs.

“[Harry] grew up with the entire world watching his every move, which has made him very private and resentful of the role he was born into,” revealed an insider. “He does not want that for his own children.”

