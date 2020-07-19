Not so fast! Prince Harry and Prince William will remain at odds as long as they are on opposite sides of the pond, according to former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

“I hope they settle their rift because there shouldn’t be bad blood amongst brothers, particularly those two brothers who went through such trauma together [with the] death of their mother, [Princess Diana],” Arbiter explained on Us Weekly’s Royally Us. “They’ve been through a lot, and they’ve carried each other, and they’ve supported each other. And to have a rift is not healthy in any family. So I hope they are getting back together again.”

However, the On Duty With the Queen author suggested William, 38, and Harry, 35, need to reconvene if they truly want to work things out. “Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the United Kingdom, [there’s] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K.,” he noted. “That’s the million-dollar question. … So if they’re talking on the phone, well, that’s a step in the right direction, but it would be nice if they could actually meet up.”

Us exclusively revealed in June that the tension between the royals was thawing after Harry’s relocation to Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, 14 months. “Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry,” a source said at the time, noting that he leaned on William for support. “And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles.”

The insider added that William “advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”

Harry and Meghan’s step back from royal life only deepened the divide, but the siblings are not done trying to make amends. “William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” a second source told Us in June. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.”

While the change “breaks William’s heart,” he and Harry simply “need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi