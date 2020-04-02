Prince Harry and Prince William’s Relationship Is Still a Bit ‘Awkward’

Trying to balance it all. Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happily living a life separate from the royal family, he has been communicating a lot with his family in England — including Prince William and Prince Charles.

“Charles found a great deal of comfort in their conversations while he was recuperating from coronavirus,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. However, things with his brother, 37, aren’t as positive.

“They speak, but it’s awkward,” the insider says, noting that William’s upset at Harry, 35, for leaving the family, especially with the pandemic. “He’s hurt that Harry isn’t in London to support the family amid the coronavirus outbreak.”

The royal couple shocked all when they announced they were stepping back from their responsibilities as senior members of the royal family in January 2019. However, Harry feels bad about leaving the family at such a difficult time.

“Like any household right now, there are ups and downs,” notes one source. “To his credit, he tries to shield Meghan from his stress. So he’ll confide to friends in the U.K. over the phone.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry recently moved from Vancouver Island, Canada, to Los Angeles with their 10-month-old son, Archie. They are currently on lockdown, as new safety guidelines are put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple’s exit went into effect on March 31. On Wednesday, April 1, they sent out a new message, writing, “Many thanks for your email,” the message read. “The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed.”

