Prince Harry Thinks a Box of Diana’s Hair Helped With Meghan’s 1st Pregnancy

His angel. Prince Harry revealed why he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, brought him luck during Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled in his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10, that he received two signs that he was going to be a first-time parent. The first one came when he and Meghan, 41, were in Scotland and stumbled upon a group of singing seals while boating.

Harry remembered his wife singing to the animals whom he claimed sang back. “She really is magic, I thought,” he wrote of the Suits alum in his book, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “Even the seals know it.”

As the “seal opera” continued, the prince decided to count the moment as a “good omen” and stripped down, jumped in the water and swam toward them.

He was later told that it was a “bad idea” to dive into the Scottish sea, which was allegedly “teeming with killer whales.” Harry, however, chose to see it as a “lovely fairytale.”

The BetterUp CIO then detailed the moment he found out that Meghan was late. Harry described it as another spiritual moment, which involved a little magic from Diana, who died in 1997.

The Invictus Games founder revealed in the book that he “fell asleep” while his wife was taking two at-home pregnancy tests in their Nottingham Cottage bathroom. When he woke up, Meghan had placed the wands on his nightstand.

“I only kept a few things there, among them the blue box with my mother’s hair,” he wrote. “Right, I thought, good. Let’s see what Mummy can do with this situation.”

A few moments later, the couple looked at both tests and found they were positive. The duo hugged and kissed in celebration.

Once the news set in, the duke remembered thinking, “Thank you, selkies,” which are a mythological creature originating in the Northern Isles of Scotland. The “selkie” is thought to be a creature that changes from seal to human form, a nod to the couple’s late-night singalong in the U.K.

“I thought: Thank you, Mummy,” Harry concluded, hinting that Diana was again watching over him as he prepared to become a dad.

The former military pilot and his spouse welcomed their first child, son Archie, now 3, in May 2019. After suffering a miscarriage in July 2020, the California native announced in February 2021 that she was expecting another baby. The pair’s daughter Lili, now 19 months, was born in June 2021.

Spare is available on Tuesday, January 10.