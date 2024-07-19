Prince Harry is thankful for longtime friend Dominic Reid, who officially stepped down from his position of CEO of the Invictus Games after 10 years heading the organization.

“Ten years on from the inception of the Invictus Games, we proudly stand as a community of 23 nations spanning every continent, fulfilling our mission of saving and changing lives,” Harry, 39, shared in a statement on Thursday, July 18. “I am immensely grateful to my friend Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement.”

Harry specifically showcased Reid’s “tireless efforts over the past decade” which helped to support “thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.” Harry closed by thanking Reid for his “decade of relentless service” to the foundation.

“What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people,” Harry concluded. “We pray we don’t need the Games for another ten years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready.”

Reid announced his plan to take a step back from the foundation in a separate statement on Thursday. Alongside Harry, he helped get the Invictus Games off the ground in 2014 as a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick members of the military, plus veterans.

News of Reid’s departure comes just after Harry took home the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11. The Duke of Sussex was recognized for serving 10 years in the British Armed Forces and his work with the Invictus Games.

While the choice to award Harry with the honor was a controversial one, he took the ESPYs stage and thanked the late Tillman’s family. (Tillman played in the NFL from 1998 to 2001, he was killed in combat in 2004 while serving as a U.S. Army Ranger in Afghanistan.)

“I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel across 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality,” Harry said. “This award belongs to them, not to me. That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements their spirit and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this in front of people like you.”

He concluded: “No matter the road ahead, we are here for you. We will leave no one behind.”