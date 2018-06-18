Prince Harry Shows Off His Wedding Band at Event With Duchess Meghan

There it is! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) attended a wedding in Stoke Rochford, United Kingdom, on Saturday, June, 16, and the 33-year-old royal blissfully sported his new wedding band.

The newlyweds looked happy as ever while they strolled hand-in-hand alongside friends. The 36-year-old duchess stunned in a light blue-and-white Oscar de la Renta dress to celebrate the nuptials of Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse.

Harry’s textured, platinum ring was on full display as he greeted a pal. In one photo, the former military pilot rests his hand sweetly on the back of his new wife.

Following their May 19 nuptials, Harry was spotted sans wedding ring as he stepped out in London on June 7 for a post-honeymoon workout. It was the first time he had been seen since he and the duchess jetted off for their super-secret romantic trip to East Africa.

Though most men in the royal family — including older brother Prince William — opt to not wear wedding bands, it was revealed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s order of service on their wedding day that the two would exchange rings.

A source dished on Harry’s decision to wear a ring to Us Weekly in April, revealing that he’s

“an old-fashioned romantic,” adding that “there’s no way he would skip a chance to wear his love like that.”

The couple exchanged vows in front of 600 guests at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. They celebrated their love with two receptions after the ceremony, including a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth and an intimate evening reception at Frogmore House.