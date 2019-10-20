New surroundings. Prince Harry revealed whether he would consider a move to Africa with Duchess Meghan and their son, Archie, in a new documentary set to air in the U.K. on Sunday, October 20.

In the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, the 35-year-old royal said that Africa would be an “amazing” place for his family but he’s not sure if the move is possible at this time.

“I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment,” Harry explained in the program, which follows the couple and 5-month-old Archie during their 10-day tour of the southern part of the continent. “We’ve just come from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would. But with all the problems that are going on there, I just don’t see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgment of how we would be with those surroundings.”

He continued, “I think it’s a very hard place to live when you know what’s going on but then you’re sort of slightly disconnected from it. So, the rest of our lives, our life’s work will be predominately focused on Africa, on conservation. There are 19 Commonwealth countries across this continent so there’s a lot of things to be done, but there’s also huge potential.”

Harry and Meghan’s potential relocation to Africa should come as no surprise. The continent is a very special place for the royal couple. Harry and Meghan had their second date in Botswana, after connecting in London, and Harry chose a diamond from the country to be the center stone in Meghan’s engagement ring.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry gushed following their engagement. “So, then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

The royal couple have also been facing, what Harry calls, “ruthless” publicity from British tabloids in recent months ⁠— including the publication of a private letter written by Meghan to her estranged father, Thomas Markle ⁠— that led them to file a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday on October 1.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences ⁠— a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry wrote in a scathing statement.

The 38-year-old Duchess opened up her mental and emotional health since becoming a royal in an interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby for Sunday’s documentary.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” Meghan said while holding back tears. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

Bradby then asked Meghan if things have “really been a struggle,” to which the Duchess replied: “Yes.”

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Meghan is “devastated” by the negativity that has been following her.

“Many critics have portrayed Meghan as someone who is extremely thick-skinned, which is completely untrue, and she wants the public to know that she’s vulnerable just like everyone else,” the source said. “It’s been an extremely emotional few months having to deal with all the negativity whilst looking after a newborn.

The insider added, “While Meghan says that becoming a mother is the best thing that’s ever happened to her, she’s devastated about the constant scrutiny she’s come under and is struggling to deal with it. When it all started, Harry told her to ignore the haters but it escalated over time and all became too much.”

Meghan and Harry: An African Journey airs on ABC on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

