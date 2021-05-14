All in the family! Prince Harry’s personality is reminiscent of his mother, Princess Diana, according to the late princess’ voice coach Stewart Pearce.

The presence coach, who worked with Diana before her 1997 death, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10, that Harry, 36, “unquestionably” reminds him most of the Princess of Wales.

The Diana: The Voice of Change author, whose new book hits stores next month, noted that Harry’s older brother, Prince William, looks like Diana with “his pure features,” especially his light blue eyes, which are similar to the “sapphire blue” hue of Diana’s.

“But Harry, in terms of his impetuosity [is Diana]. Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like her],” he continued. “I suppose, slightly, William from the external point of view. But Harry from [his] wonderful ebullience [and] passionate [personality embodies his mother]. He’s the guy. He loves life. He has fun.”

Diana, like Harry, was also in search of a “quality of balance in her life,” Pearce said, which is where his skills came in. He set out to help the late royal find her authentic self and use her voice for good, which Pearce details in his book.

“What was extraordinary from the very beginning, from 1981, is that she was really not given a tremendous amount of advice. It’s sort of within the royal family, it’s assumed you will either grow through it, or, you know, [you’ll sink],” the author explained, noting the “same thing” happened with Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, after she married into the British royal family. “She was given very little advice, but being the smart woman that Meghan is, she really made a lot of inquiries. Whereas Diana, I feel that she was so in love with [Prince] Charles that she thought that he would assist her.”

Pearce also drew parallels between Diana’s divorce from Charles, now 72, to Harry and Meghan’s exit as senior royals. Diana retreated from public life following the end of her marriage in 1996, while the former military pilot and his wife, 39, made waves within the family after they stepped back from their duties in March 2020 and relocated to the U.S.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s CBS tell-all interview aired in March, things seemingly got worse between the couple and Harry’s family. Pearce explained that the pair became “forces of change” when they spoke out against The Firm, noting that Diana was “one of the first great voices of change” during her lifetime.

Despite the current distance between the two brothers — and the rest of Harry’s relatives — both Harry and William, 38, have honored their mother and frequently speak about how her death continues to affect them.

Harry, for his part, admitted that her passing “left a huge hole” inside him in an emotional letter to bereaved children, which was used as the forward for a picture book titled Hospital by the Hill.

“When a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true,” he wrote in the forward, which was released in March.

Later this summer, the royal siblings will pay tribute to Diana once again when her statue is unveiled in England on what would have been her 60th birthday.

“It has been twenty years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world with a permanent statue,” William and Harry said in a joint statement in January 2017, announcing the original plans for the project, which were significantly delayed. “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

Diana: The Voice of Change debuts on Amazon and in bookstores on Tuesday, June 15.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi