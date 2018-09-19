Royals, they’re just like Us! Prince Harry confirmed it’s not just commoners who get nervous being in the company of the Queen of England — her own family members do, too!

In the upcoming documentary Queen of the World, the Duke of Sussex shares a piece of valuable advice to hospitality professionals from the Caribbean who are staying at Buckingham Palace.

“If you suddenly bump into [the Queen] in the corridor, don’t panic,” the 34-year-old royal says while laughing. “I know you will — we all do!”

Harry’s wife of four months, Duchess Meghan, also makes an appearance in the documentary. In the clip, she quietly admires her silk Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller wedding gown that she wore during the royal couple’s May 19 wedding at St George’s Chapel. The former Suits actress, 37, is also seen delicately touching her 16-foot lace veil — an homage to the 53 countries that make up the British Commonwealth — and saying, “53 countries, my goodness! It will keep us busy.”

In August, the Royal Collection Trust announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s outfits from their big day would be put on display for special exhibits held at Windsor Castle in England and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. (However, Prince Harry’s Blues and Royals frock-coat uniform will be a replica, as the original uniform was specially commissioned for just him.)

The two-part documentary — which chronicles the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II — will air on ITV later this month and be available on HBO October 1 at 8 p.m.

