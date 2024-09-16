What’s the ideal 40th birthday gift for a married father of two now based in Southern California? Maybe a watch, surfboard, a vintage record player or a new set of golf clubs? Those are all thoughtful ideas, but according to a new report, Prince Harry, who turned 40 on September 15, received an inheritance of £8 million pounds (or about $10.5 million). His birthday benefactor? His late grand-grandmother the Queen Mother. Pretty nice, right? Find out what else is dominating headlines today at Us …

Tito Jackson , a member of The Jackson 5 and older brother to Michael and Janet , has died at age 70.

, a member of and older brother to and , has died at age 70. Taylor Swift helped celebrate somebody else’s birthday on Sunday: her man Travis Kelce’s buddy, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had a postgame bash Sunday.

helped celebrate somebody else’s birthday on Sunday: her man Travis Kelce’s buddy, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had a postgame bash Sunday. The parents of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were overcome with emotion during a memorial for their late sons held at an ice arena in New Jersey.

and his brother were overcome with emotion during a memorial for their late sons held at an ice arena in New Jersey. Still catching up on last night’s 2024 Emmys? Find out what you didn’t see on TV, per exclusive insider reporting from Us.

