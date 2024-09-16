Your account
Celebrity News

Us Weekly's 5 Hot Stories: Prince Harry's Birthday Haul, Taylor Swift Parties, Inside the Emmys

By
Us Weeklys 5 Hot Stories
Prince Harry and Taylor Swift Getty Images (2)

What's the ideal 40th birthday gift for a married father of two now based in Southern California? Maybe a watch, surfboard, a vintage record player or a new set of golf clubs? Those are all thoughtful ideas, but according to a new report, Prince Harry, who turned 40 on September 15, received an inheritance of £8 million pounds (or about $10.5 million). His birthday benefactor? His late grand-grandmother the Queen Mother. Pretty nice, right? Find out what else is dominating headlines today at Us …

Sign up to get daily dispatches via email and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.

prince harry bio page

Prince Harry
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

Tito Jackson

