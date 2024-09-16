The 2024 Emmy Awards brought out Hollywood legends and up-and-comers alike, but not every buzzworthy moment was shown on TV.

Eugene Levy and his son, Dan Levy, hosted the 76th annual awards show at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, keeping the audience on their toes throughout the night with lighthearted bits — and even reuniting with their Schitt’s Creek costars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

The ceremony highlighted beloved TV tropes, from iconic villains to fan-favorite dads and beyond, and gave viewers a heavy dose of nostalgia with appearances by stars from The West Wing and Happy Days.

When it comes to the winners, The Bear came out on top during the Primetime Emmy Awards, tying with Baby Reindeer and Shōgun at four trophies each. According to an eyewitness inside the event, Shōgun earned “the biggest cheers” from the audience when nominees were announced for Outstanding Drama Series, which the FX series eventually won. (The historical epic drama won a record-breaking total of 18 Emmys, including 14 previously announced Creative Arts Emmys.)

Related: 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals TV’s Biggest Night never fails to deliver fierce fashion. Stars including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more are nominated at the 2024 Emmys, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, and hosted by Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy. Gomez, 32, is nominated for Outstanding Lead […]

From unexpected celebrity interactions to how casts celebrated, scroll down for more unseen moments from inside the 2024 Emmy Awards:

Selena Gomez Gets Cozy With Benny Blanco

The couple were spotted getting “cuddly in the front row,” and Blanco gave the Only Murders in the Building star “extra claps” when her name was read with the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominees. First-time nominee Gomez was comforted by her boyfriend after losing to Hacks star Jean Smart.

Everybody Loves Martin Short

Short was popular with all kinds of stars inside the venue, chatting with Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and others. He sat with his OMITB costar and rumored flame Meryl Streep, politely turning down a photo op with a guest at one point during the show.

The Bear’s Big Night

Ayo Edebiri snapped pics of The Bear creator Christopher Storer, gassing up the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series winner. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas, both of whom took home trophies for their supporting performances on the series, got plenty of attention in the audience after their wins.

Steve Martin Drinks Up

The OMITB star, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, was seen drinking white wine in the front row.

‘Shogun’ Celebrates

Costars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada “gave each other huge hugs” while posing with their respective Emmy Awards. Sawai, the first actress of Asian descent to take home the trophy, “started crying more” when she returned to her seat, taking in the momentous occasion.

Cracking Up With Carol Burnett

An insider spotted Rudd “cracking jokes” with Palm Royale costars Burnett and Kristen Wiig between categories.

Jelly Roll Makes the Rounds

The singer bonded with Short during the show, giving the actor “a huge hug” as the pair gushed over each other’s accomplishments. Jelly Roll — who performed as part of the In Memoriam segment — was later spotted shaking hands with O’Hara.

The ‘Hacks’ Surprise

While many fans expected The Bear to sweep for the second year in a row, the show was bested by Hacks in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. Even for those inside the theater, the win “seemed like a huge surprise,” one eyewitness said.

Saoirse Ronan Sips a Marg

The Lady Bird actress snacked on popcorn and drank a margarita while rejoining her husband, Jack Lowden, at their seats. When The O.C.’s iconic theme song played at another point during the show, Ronan was caught singing along.

Getting on Sarah Paulson’s Good Side

Paulson enjoyed a date night with her partner, Holland Taylor, at the star-studded event. When asked to take a pic with a fellow attendee, Paulson teased, “Oh no, that’s my bad side,” per an insider.