Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton aren’t happy that their holiday card is making headlines for the wrong reasons.

William and Kate, both 41, are “embarrassed” that people think their holiday card was heavily edited, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the couple “were as shocked as everyone else” by the reaction to the snap.

The couple unveiled their family’s portrait on Saturday, December 9, via Instagram. The black-and-white photo features William and Kate posing alongside their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5. The group donned matching button-down shirts with jeans and smiled for the camera.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023 🎄❤️,” the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the pic.

After the image was shared, thousands of social media users flocked to the comments to point out perceived problems in the image.

“There’s an extra leg in this picture!!!! How did the photographer not notice?? Omg 😱,” wrote one Instagram user. Another commenter replied, “Anyone talking about why Prince Louis is just missing a finger?!?”

In the photo, Louis stands in front of his father and rests his arm on a chair while Charlotte sits front and center. As Louis’ left hand holds the armrest, his fingers are spread very wide, making it appear that he is missing a finger.

William and Kate haven’t publicly commented on the backlash to the photo.

The Cambridges weren’t the only members of the British royal family to unveil their festive cards for this holiday season. King Charles III and Queen Camilla also dropped theirs on Saturday.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” read the card, which included a photo of the twosome in their full regalia from Charles’ coronation in May.

The royals have had a packed schedule as they gear up for the holiday season. William, Kate and their children attended the Together at Christmas carol service at London’s Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 8. The annual event, hosted by Kate, is meant to bring the community together during the holidays and recognize those who’ve gone above and beyond to help individuals in need.

While the king and queen were not present for the celebration, William and Kate were joined by other members of their extended family, including Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton as well as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella Kingston, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and others.

William and Kate will be reunited with Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, on Christmas Day at Sandringham Estate. The royals traditionally attend the December 25 service at St Mary Magdalene Church and go on a walk to greet well-wishers before church begins.

With reporting by Travis Cronin