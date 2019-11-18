



“Their relationship is incredibly intimate,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton reveals in the new issue of Royals Monthly. “Nobody apart from each other knows exactly — not even their father — what’s gone on in their heads and their hearts for the last 20-odd years. They both experienced the loss of their mother. The only people that they could trust to talk about it in a candid way was each of them.”

William, now 37, and Prince Harry, now 35, were 15 and 12 years old, respectively, when Diana died in 1997.

A year after Harry married Duchess Meghan, reports surfaced that the siblings weren’t getting along. The rumors were fueled by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to split their royal household and charity from William and Duchess Kate.

“It was always the case that when Prince Harry married, he would have his own household and his own home. It is traditional that when you marry, you get your own place and have your own household with your own private secretary, equerry [and] other court functionaries,” Morton explains. “They’re very, very close … they’re also very competitive — and always have been.”

Harry, for his part, opened up about their relationship in the Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” Harry admitted. “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

