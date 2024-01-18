Prince William and Queen Camilla were spotted out and about following news of Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles III‘s health procedures.

William, 41, was photographed driving on Thursday, January 18, after paying a visit to the London hospital where his wife, 42, is recovering from abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday, January 17, that Kate underwent a “planned” operation. “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read an official statement. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The palace emphasized that further updates on Kate’s health will be given “when there is significant new information to share,” adding, “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The statement concluded, “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

A source later revealed to Us Weekly that William “has canceled two out of the country appearances” in order to support Kate post-op and “will be taking more of the childcare duties” amid her recovery. The couple share sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8.

While William is taking a brief step away from his public duties, Camilla, 76, is continuing business as usual as Charles, 75, prepares for an appointment of his own next week. Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the king will undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, clarifying that “His Majesty’s condition is benign.”

The monarch will postpone his public engagements “for a short period of recuperation,” per the palace.

Camilla shared an update on her husband’s health during a visit to The Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland on Thursday. “He’s fine, thank you,” she told onlookers in footage shared via social media. “Looking forward to getting back to work.”

The dual medical announcements sparked concern for many royal watchers — including expert Richard Fitzwilliams. “It shows you don’t want a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy,” Fitzwilliams exclusively told Us on Wednesday. “Only four [people in the immediate line of succession] are under 70 as it is.”

Charles has expressed a desire for reducing the number of senior working royals during his reign, which began in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Like Fitzwilliams, Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, isn’t so convinced.

“It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say,” she admitted in a May 2023 interview. “I’m not quite sure what else we can do.”