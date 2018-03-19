Counting down until baby No. 3! A section for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child has been added to the royal family’s website.

Updates on the imminent arrival of the couple’s latest bundle of joy will be added to the page titled, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third baby,” as soon as they are available. The website notes that fans can also follow along with the royal family on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account. There are also pages dedicated to the pair’s two other kids, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

It was announced in September 2017 that William, 35, and Middelton, 36, are expecting their third child together. “Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

The following month, the Palace revealed in another statement that the baby is due in April 2018.

The Duchess recently showed off her growing baby bump at the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, in a green coat and matching green hat. While William, who wore his Irish Guard uniform, enjoyed a pint of Guinness on the holiday, Middleton sipped on sparkling water.

A source previously told Us Weekly that baby No. 3’s nursery will be “full of hand-me downs and George and Charlotte’s old toys.”

The source added the duo are “absolute pros” when it comes to parenting. “At this point they’re extremely confident in their parenting abilities.”

