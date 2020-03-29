Healthy body and mind. Prince William and Duchess Kate reminded people that while social distancing is important to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it can cause obstacles for mental health that need to be addressed.

“The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone,” the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, said in a joint statement via Twitter on Sunday, March 29. “We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

The royal couple — who have been longtime advocates for mental health awareness — shared two new pictures of themselves speaking to charities at Kensington Palace via Instagram on Sunday. In one photo, William is seen talking on the phone with Paul Farmer, the CEO of charity Mind. Meanwhile, Kate chats with CEO of Place2Be, Catherine Roche, in another image. Both charities are part of William and Kate’s Heads Together campaign.

“Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time,” Kensington Palace captioned the post.

Days earlier, William and Kate visited an emergency call center in London to meet staff taking emergency calls from the public amid the pandemic.

“Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] and father [Prince Charles], to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most,” William said in a statement on March 20. “The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society.”

The queen, 93, released a statement on March 19 saying that she and her family “stand ready to play our part” in recovery efforts for the U.K., which has more than 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

