Queen Elizabeth Assures Royal Family Is ‘Ready’ to Help With Coronavirus

Stepping up. Queen Elizabeth II addressed the U.K. in an effort to assure citizens that the royal family will be of assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch, 93, began her Thursday, March 19, statement by giving an update on her and Prince Philip’s whereabouts amid the health scare. “As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” she wrote. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

Elizabeth looked back on similar situations while thanking those tackling the recent crisis. “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” she noted. “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”

The queen concluded by pointing out that the royal family will do everything in its power to help. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge,” she continued. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, reposted the message on their Instagram account on Thursday. The couple are “observing the quarantine” with son Archie, 10 months, in Canada and “following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this week.

As for Elizabeth, she canceled several public events and moved to Windsor Castle ahead of schedule to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children — Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4 — are home-schooling amid the outbreak. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also parents of Prince Louis, 22 months.

