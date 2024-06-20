Prince William has his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton’s back.

The Prince of Wales, 41, saved Carole, 69, from a minor wardrobe malfunction during the Royal Ascot, held in place Berkshire, England on Wednesday, June 19. In a super relatable moment, Carole’s heel got stuck in the grass at the Ascot Racecourse. William was quick to grab Carole’s hand as she freed her foot, and they laughed off the mishap.

Carole and Michael Middleton’s outing at the Royal Ascot on Wednesday marked their first public appearance since their daughter Princess Kate Middleton went public with her cancer diagnosis in March. While Kate recently stepped out for Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, the Princess of Wales skipped out on the Royal Ascot as she continues to undergo cancer treatment. (Prior to Trooping the Colour, the Wales’ Instagram account shared a new photo of Kate. The Princess offered a health update, explaining that she’s been having “good days and bad days” amid treatment.)

William attended the first two days of the Royal Ascot, an annual horseracing event that started on Tuesday, June 18, and will come to a close on Saturday, June 22. His father, King Charles III made an appearance on Tuesday, but was noticeably absent on Wednesday. He returned for another appearance on Thursday, June 20. (Queen Camilla has appeared at the event every day thus far.)

Related: Inside Kate Middleton’s Relationship With Her Family Through the Years Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Princess Kate Middleton was fully thrust into the spotlight when she and Prince William dated for more than a decade before tying the knot in 2011. But just because she became a royal doesn’t mean she pushed her own family out of her life. In fact, the Princess of Wales has remained […]

The Royal Ascot is an iconic annual event for the royal family; attendees arrive at the racecourse in a horse-drawn carriage for a daily procession.

Charles, 75, has not confirmed why he skipped Wednesday’s races, but some have speculated that his absence was due to his ongoing cancer treatment. Just like Kate, the King announced earlier this year that he was undergoing treatment after getting diagnosed with an unspecified type of the disease.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles would briefly be taking a step back from public-facing duties due to his treatment. He returned to public engagements in April, attending a cancer treatment center in London and talking with patients.

Earlier this month, Camilla also offered an update on her husband’s illness, telling author Lee Child that her husband is “doing fine” during the second annual Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace.

Related: Kate Middleton’s Inner Circle: Meet the Royal's Family and Friends Princess Kate Middleton’s inner circle is made up of the people she can count on. The Princess of Wales has a tight bond with her younger siblings, sister Pippa Middleton, and brother James Middleton. After Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, James shared an encouraging message for his big sister. “Over the years, […]

“[He] won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told,” she joked. Child was quick to reply, saying that it “sounds to me like a typical husband.”

Charles, for his part, hasn’t spoken much about his ongoing illness but others have shared some updates. Rod Stewart — who had a three-year bout with prostate cancer before entering remission — recently detailed a conversation he had with Charles.

“I went through all that. I had treatment five days a week,” the singer, 79, said during The King’s Foundation on June 11. “Like him, I was still working. He’s remarkable.”