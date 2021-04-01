Prince William isn’t happy that Prince Harry shared details of their private conversation with Gayle King, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“William was left reeling. He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth,” the source tells Us, adding that the 38-year-old prince “now feels uncomfortable” talking to Harry, 36, on the phone. “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again.”

King, 66, revealed on CBS This Morning on March 16 that the brothers had been in touch after Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview earlier that month.

“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too,” the broadcast journalist said, referring to Prince Charles. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation.”

According to the source, William and members of the royal family are having a hard time moving on from the claims made in the explosive tell-all, which included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alleging Meghan, 39, was denied help for her mental health struggles and accusations that a family member questioned how dark their son Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

“The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family,” the insider says.

While William told reporters that the royal family is “not racist,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on March 9 that Harry and Meghan’s claims “are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

King, meanwhile, claimed that “no one” in the family had reached out to Meghan after the interview, which came one month after the duke and duchess made their royal exit permanent.

“I think what is still upsetting to [Meghan and Harry] is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” she said on March 16. “I think it’s frustrating to them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family.”