Meghan Markle has proof to back the claims she made during her joint tell-all interview with Prince Harry earlier this month, according to Gayle King.

“Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said,” the CBS commentator, 66, confirmed during a Tuesday, March 16, edition of CBS This Morning.

During the interview, the Suits alum, 39, alleged that rules were changed to avoid giving her son, Archie, a title and conversations were had about his skin color. She also claimed she and Harry, 36, were told they would not be given security for their little one. Markle claimed she was treated differently from other family members and ignored when she asked for help amid struggles with her mental health.

“I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,” she said of the British press during the interview. “I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

The palace responded to Meghan and Harry’s allegations in a statement two days after the interview aired. The royal household said it was “saddened” by the couple’s experience and vowed to look into the “concerning” claims. King said Buckingham Palace has yet to take action, which isn’t sitting well with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I think what is still upsetting to [Meghan and Harry] is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” the journalist said. “No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet. … And I think it’s frustrating to them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family.”

Harry, meanwhile, has been in touch with his family since the allegations. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation,” King revealed on CBS This Morning.

During the CBS sit-down, Prince Harry admitted that he felt “trapped” in the royal family for years before he and Meghan made the decision to step down. He claimed that Prince William and dad Prince Charles are also stuck, which a source told Us Weekly has been a point of contention for the Duke of Cambridge, 38.

“William is bound by his duty, but doesn’t feel trapped,” the insider said. “This is a label that Harry has unfairly given him.”