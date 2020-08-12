Princess Diana would have “definitely” intervened to help mediate the ongoing issues between her sons Prince Harry and Prince William, Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie says.

“I think transparency was always something really important to Diana, and it’s something we haven’t seen a lot of in the recent months or the past few years with Harry and Meghan [Markle] and their treatment of them within the royal family,” the Harper’s Bazaar editor, 39, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted on Tuesday, August 11. “Diana would’ve stood up for them and she would’ve seen the position they were in mirrors some of the challenges that she faced within the institution too, but I think one thing we have to remember with Harry and William’s relationship today is it’s not over.”

Scobie noted how the “bond of brotherhood” is “incredibly important” to the 35-year-old British Army vet. The journalist also believes that the royal siblings will likely “be back in each other’s lives” eventually, citing the coronavirus pandemic as something that hasn’t necessarily helped them.

“We have seen Harry keep relations with other members of the royal family [during this time] and speaking with her majesty the queen on a regular basis,” he explained. “Both he and Meghan and [their son] Archie regularly Zoom with Prince Charles, and we know that his coronavirus battle really brought them together.”

Scobie added, “Relationships are moving forward beyond the ending of this book, and I think that’s really encouraging, and maybe that gives us hope for Harry and William in the future.”

Finding Freedom, co-written by Scobie and Carolyn Durand, reveals never-before-heard details about Meghan, 39, and Harry’s lives as members of the British royal family. In the explosive tell-all book, the authors chronicled the tension between William, 38, and Harry.

The book claimed that William “wanted to make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust” in the early days of his romance with Meghan. The future king, therefore, sat down with his younger sibling and advised him to not “rush” into things and to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.” Harry “was pissed off” that William brought this up and believed he was “being a snob” with his request.

“Some felt it was an overreaction [from Harry]. But then, this totally sums them up as people — William the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally,” the book reads.

A spokesperson told Us Weekly that the book is “based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps” and that no royal family members were involved in its creation.

Finding Freedom is now available everywhere books are sold.

