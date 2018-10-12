Proud to be in the skin she’s in! Princess Eugenie showed off her scoliosis scar during her Friday, October 12, wedding to longtime love Jack Brooksbank. Her Peter Pilotto gown included a low-cut, a feature the 28-year-old royal wanted in her dress so that she could show off the scar that she’s had for 14 years.

“I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it’s a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this,” she said in an interview with ITV’s This Morning ahead of her nuptials. “I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that.”

Eugenie has been open about her battle with scoliosis in the past few months, sharing a photo of her X-rays on Instagram to celebrate International Scoliosis Awareness Day on June 30. “I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time. I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal,” she captioned the photo.

The princess also invited Julia Carlile, a Britain’s Got Talent contestant, to her big day. In 2017, Carlile, 16, revealed on the reality show that she was suffering from scoliosis and that if she won, she’d use the winnings to get surgery. While her group, the MerseyGirls, did not win, Simon Cowell paid for the $230,000 operation. The story caught the eye of Eugenie, who invited the group to her big day.

To thank the royal couple, the MerseyGirls appeared on BGT on Monday, October 8, and performed a routine dedicated to the pair.

