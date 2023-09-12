Princess Kate visited High Down Prison with a minor hand injury.

Kate, 41 — who serves as the royal patron for the Forward Trust, an organization that helps people recover from addiction — visited the Surrey, England prison on Tuesday, September 12. During her time there, the princess checked in on addiction services for inmates and went through normal security procedures — including sitting in a chair while a dog sniffed her for drugs — to learn what families go through while visiting their loved ones. She also spent time at the jail’s restaurant, The Clink, where she complimented the chefs on their “delicious” food, per BBC. High Down is a category B jail that holds nearly 1,100 men.

For the outing, the Princess of Wales wore a navy blue blazer and matching pants. She teamed the outfit with an off-white blouse and blue heels. Fans noticed that two of her fingers were bandaged together, but she explained that it was from “jumping around on the trampoline” with her kids, per BBC. Kate shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William.

During her time as Princess, Kate has advocated for those suffering from addiction. In October 2022, she shared a message via the Forward Trust’s YouTube channel. “Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality,” she said at the time. “As patron of the Forward Trust, I have met many people who suffered from the effects of addiction. Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be.”

Kate continued: “Still, the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles.”

She concluded the video by encouraging those who are struggling to get more support. “Please know the addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Stars Who've Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Addiction Awareness Week is Sunday, November 19, to Saturday, November 25.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.