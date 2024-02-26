Princess Love and Ray J have called it quits again.

“Dear Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce,” Love, 39, shared via Instagram on Monday, February 26. “After much reflection, discussion and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

She continued, “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

Love added in her statement that the pair asks for “understanding, support and respect” for their privacy during this “challenging time.”

“We are grateful for the love and friendship we have received from each of you throughout our marriage, and we hope to continue nurturing those relationships in the future,” she said.

While noting that “this chapter” of their lives is closing, Love said they’re looking forward to “embracing the opportunities for growth, healing and new beginnings that lie ahead.”

“We are confident that with time, understanding and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience,” she said. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Love captioned the post, “Trusting GOD with the next chapter of our lives. Peace and Love. Always.”

Love and Ray J, 43, tied the knot in August 2016 in Los Angeles. They welcomed their first child, Melody, in May 2018 and son Epik in January 2020.

This isn’t the first time that the pair have announced their separation. Love first filed for divorce from Ray J in May 2020, but filed to have it dismissed two months later.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2020 that Ray J filed for divorce. The breakup news came one year after Love accused Ray J of leaving her and Melody “stranded” in Las Vegas after the BET’s Soul Train Awards.

At the time, Love wrote via social media that Ray J blocked her from calling him. Ray J’s rep told Us that these claims were “not factual,” and he took to Instagram to address the situation.

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” he wrote in November 2019. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man.”

The pair seemingly patched things up, requesting to dismiss the divorce in February 2022. Ray J again filed for divorce in October 2021, but called it off in March 2023.