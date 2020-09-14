Heartbreak and hip-hop. Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, have called it quits after four years of marriage.

The rapper, 39, filed for divorce from Love on Monday, September 14, according to court documents, Us Weekly confirmed. The Mississippi native’s filing comes two months after his estranged wife requested to dismiss her filing to legally end their marriage.

The documents revealed that Ray J is asking for joint custody of the pair’s two children, Melody, 2, and Epik, 9 months.

The same day, the fashion designer, 36, posted a selfie which she captioned, “God is good ❤️.”

The breakup news comes eight months after the pair welcomed their second child, son Epik, together in January.

“I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter,” Ray J told Us exclusively in January. “My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.”

The divorce filing also came after Love accused her husband of leaving her and their daughter, Melody, “stranded” in Las Vegas following the BET’s Soul Train Awards on November 20.

At the time, Love took to social media writing, “I’m over 8-months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on.” According to Love, her husband not only ditched his family, but he blocked her from calling him.

Ray J’s rep told Us that her claims were “not factual” and a day later, the rapper took to Instagram to clear things up.

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” Ray J, 38, began his Instagram message on November 21. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man.”

He further explained that it didn’t make sense that he could’ve “stranded” his girls if they were all still in Las Vegas together. “I just don’t understand how someone can get stranded. We never left. We’ve been right here,” he said in the clip. “People are going to get into little arguments here and there. There are small stuff that you can work out. But to take this to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way is not cool.”

The “One Wish” artist eventually took ownership for his part in the drama in hopes of fixing the problem.

“I apologize for everything that happened. We’re supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest. We’re having another baby coming in and these are not things we are supposed to do,” the For the Love of Ray J star said. “The devil’s working, but he’s not working hard enough. He will never work hard enough, because my family is something that I will always die for and the devil ain’t ready to do that with me.”

The couple wed in August 2016 in Los Angeles and had their first child, Melody, in May 2018. They welcomed their son in January 2020, after announcing in August that they were expecting.

The Blast was the first to report Ray J’s filing.