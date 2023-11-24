Queen Camilla “quietly thanked” Piers Morgan for calling Meghan Markle a “Pinocchio Princess,” according to Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

Scobie, 42, writes in his latest royal biography, which hits store shelves on Tuesday, November 28, about Morgan, 58, calling out Meghan, 41, over the years. Following her reveal that she struggled with suicidal ideation, Morgan said on Good Morning Britain that he “wouldn’t believe [Meghan] if she read me a weather report.”

Morgan quit GMB amid mounting pressure to apologize after broadcast network ITV received complaints from Meghan and viewers alike. He then branded Meghan a “Princess Pinocchio” like the Disney character who is known to have an issue with honesty in a column for Daily Mail.

“I was reliably informed recently that Meghan Markle wrote directly to my ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall the night before I was forced out, demanding my head on a plate,” Morgan wrote in September 2021. “What has the world come to when a whiny fork-tongued actress can dictate who presents a morning television news program.”

Morgan has since repeatedly referred to Meghan as “Princess Pinocchio” on his X (formerly Twitter) page when discussing the incident.

According to Scobie, Camilla, 76, sent a message to Morgan to thank him for “defending the Firm.” A palace aide subsequently told royal expert Scobie that Camilla would never publicly address the matter or “speak ill of others.”

The royal insider allegedly told Scobie that there was “gratitude” that “somebody was standing up” to Meghan’s claims. Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Camilla regarding the claims.

While Meghan has not further addressed Morgan’s remarks or her mother-in-law’s alleged actions, she’s had the support of husband Harry, 39.

“I begged her not to talk like that. I promised her we’d get through it, we’d find a way. In the meantime, we’d find her the help she needed,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in his Spare memoir, which was published in January. “I asked her to be strong, hang on.”

Harry and Meghan, who share son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet, have been at odds with members of the royal family since they stepped down from their senior duties in 2020. (Camilla has been married to Harry’s father, King Charles III, since 2005. Charles, 75, and Harry currently have a frosty relationship and seldom communicate.)

