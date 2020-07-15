Finding the humor in it all! Queen Elizabeth II unexpectedly giggled while participating in a virtual video conversation.

On Tuesday, July 14, the British Royal Family posted a portion of a recent video call the monarch, 94, had with service personnel from the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. During the discussion, she learned about their duties within the British Armed Forces.

The queen asked several questions to the service personnel, including Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens. When Stephens revealed that he’s also the pilot of the bobsled team, she appeared to be impressed by his answer and let out a chuckle after saying, “Gosh!”

Thereafter, she inquired about how Stephens has worked to prepare for bobsledding. “Unorthodox sort of training methods. So I’ve been pushing a car up and down the street,” he revealed, to which the royal giggled once more and added, “Well, I suppose that’s one way to train! Well, I’m very glad to have been able to meet all of you.”

Queen Elizabeth serves as commander-in-chief of the British Armed Forces. As part of her role, she receives regular updates on how everything is operating.

The English-born monarch has had plenty to smile about as of late. Last month, she celebrated her official birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic with a scaled-down version of her annual Trooping the Colour parade. (She was actually born on April 21, but it’s tradition for royals to have an official celebration in the warmer months.)

“This year, for the first time since 1955, Trooping the Colour didn’t take place in its traditional form. Instead, the @welshguards performed a pared back ceremony for the queen, with music from the Band of the @householddivision,” the royal family confirmed via Instagram on June 13. “Her Majesty, the Battalion’s Colonel-in-Chief, took the Royal Salute at the ceremony and watched a series of military drills.”

Days before Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth honored her husband, Prince Philip, with a sweet tribute for his 99th birthday. “🎈🎂 Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy birthday,” the June Instagram update read, accompanying a photo of the couple alongside their daughter, Princess Anne, as an infant. “His Royal Highness turns 99 today and will spend the day with The Queen at Windsor.”

Additionally, Queen Elizabeth also saw her son Prince Charles overcome his own battle with COVID-19.