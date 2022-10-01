A new chapter. King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate debuted a new royal portrait on Saturday, October 1.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @chrisjacksongetty,” the royal family’s official Instagram wrote alongside the picture, which was taken the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 18.

The photo features the family standing side by side donning all-black mourning ensembles while hosting world leaders at Buckingham Palace.

This marks the second portrait to be released since the queen’s death. King Charles, 73, unveiled his first official photograph following his national address on September 9, one day after the royal matriarch’s passing.

In the snapshot, the former Prince of Wales sits at a desk in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace with a framed photo of his late mother to his left. The portrait was released specifically in coordination with his first speech as king.

“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow,” the sovereign began his speech at the time. “Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen — my beloved mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.”

Noticeably missing from Saturday’s family portrait are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were recently demoted on the royal website.

As of Wednesday, September 28, the website has the Duke and Duchess’ biographies listed at the bottom page, just above Prince Andrew — who was moved to the very last spot on the list.

The change came amid several updates on the website following the queen’s death. Along with removing Elizabeth from the lineup of living royals, the official site also altered titles and the order in which the family members appear.

Before the sovereign died, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were listed before the queen’s first cousins. Now, however, the rest of the the royal matriarch’s cousins are now above the Duke of York, 62, and the Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S. Prince Andrew, for his part, was stripped of his HRH status amid a lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was underage, but he continued to maintain his innocence.

Despite their very different circumstances, Elizabeth’s second son and the Invictus Games founder have been treated similarly in regard to royal protocol, with neither being allowed to wear their military uniform at the queen’s state funeral on September 19.

Andrew, however, was always granted an exception to wear his uniform with his siblings for a September 16 vigil. Harry addressed the issue via his spokesperson.

“[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a statement read on September 13.

Amid the backlash that game after news broke the Archewell founder wouldn’t be dressed in his official garb, Harry was then granted permission to wear the uniform when he joined all of Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s grandchildren for a vigil at Westminster Hall two days before she was laid to rest.