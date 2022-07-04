Taking it easy! Queen Elizabeth II‘s workload will be getting a little less demanding amid recent health concerns.

The palace has officially changed the monarch’s role as head of state to a more condensed description, according to The Sunday Telegraph. The outlet noted earlier this month that the annual report of the monarchy included a change from the 13 bulleted points previously used to detail Elizabeth’s position. The duties that she “must fulfill” have also been removed from the list.

The official shakeup comes after the royal, 96, began limiting her public appearances earlier this year. Elizabeth previously experienced several health issues including testing positive for COVID-19 in February.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the queen was focused on her recovery. “She’s showed extraordinary courage and is thankful for all the love and support she’s received, and as long as she feels able to work that’s what she’ll continue to [do],” the insider shared that same month. “It’s typical of her selfless character and everyone is just in awe of her resolve and bravery. She’s truly one of a kind and an example to everyone around her.”

One month later, a second source revealed to Us that the queen had been advised to rest ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“The Queen has been advised by her loved ones and trusted advisors to go a lot easier on herself, even if it means missing more functions than she would like,” the insider shared in March. “The other factor here is that she wanted to be as close to full strength as possible for the Jubilee celebrations, which she’s been looking forward to immensely.”

While celebrating her 70 years on the throne in June, Elizabeth was joined by her loved ones in London. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla showed their support, as did Prince William and Duchess Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, made several appearances with their children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

During the festivities, Elizabeth chose to watch the Trooping the Colour from the Buckingham Palace balcony before being absence from other activities due to “discomfort.”

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read after Elizabeth chose to not appear at St. Paul’s Cathedral. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

The queen, who also missed the “Party in the Palace” concert, later made a surprise appearance on the final day of the royal celebration. Her ailments, however, didn’t keep Her Majesty from meeting great granddaughter Lili during the week of events. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were in town to toast the Queen’s legacy, named their second child “Lilibet” which is the queen’s nickname. The couple, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, also share 3-year-old-son Archie.

