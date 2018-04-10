Even a monarch has her moments! Queen Elizabeth II cracked a joke about President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama during an interview on Tuesday, April 10.

The 91-year-old ruler spoke candidly during her interview with British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough for a new ITV documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet.

“The Queen is showing me around her private gardens at Buckingham Palace,” Attenborough narrated a clip of himself strolling alongside the world’s longest-reigning monarch. “But even here, we can’t entirely escape the outside world.”

The pair were then interrupted by airplanes circling overhead. “Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?” the Queen inquired before teasing, “It sounds like President Trump or President Obama.”

Although the Queen met with Obama may times during his presidency, she has yet to meet Trump. The Sunday Times reported in November 2016 that the Queen had plans to invite the real estate magnate and his wife, Melania Trump, to Windsor Castle in the summer of 2017. However, the trip was debated in British Parliament and subsequently never happened.

In January 2017, hundreds of thousands of British people signed a petition to ban the reality star from making an official visit with the Queen.

“Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the U.S. Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen,” the petition, created on the UK Parliament’s official website, read. “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency, Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”

Although the Queen has remained mum about her thoughts on the commander in chief, a source told Us Weekly in February 2017 that her grandson Prince Harry “is not a fan.”

“Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights,” the insider noted. A second source told Us that the royal has “often been vocal” about his feelings for Trump.

