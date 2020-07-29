Queen Elizabeth II wants Prince William and Prince Harry to put their differences aside and patch up their rocky relationship once and for all, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The monarch, 94, “is firmly of the opinion that this nonsense cannot and must not continue any longer,” says one source. “She wants the boys to sit and resolve their differences like grown adults.”

A second source says Her Majesty was hoping the brothers would have their chance to sit face-to-face and hash things out at Princess Beatrice’s wedding when it was originally scheduled for May. (William and Harry’s cousin ended up tying the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in mid-July in a small ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

Now she’s holding out hope that the former military pilot, 35, will leave Los Angeles — where he has been living with wife Meghan Markle and their 14-month-old son, Archie — and come to Balmoral before the end of the summer to talk things through with William, 38.

“She wants them to chat in person,” says the second source, “not on the phone or via Zoom, which wouldn’t be as effective.”

As Us previously reported, the siblings have been speaking more since Harry and Meghan, 38, relinquished their royal titles in March — but there’s still much the two need to work on.

“William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” a source told Us in June. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.”

For more on the possible royal reunion, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.